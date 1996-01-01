Hello. Everyone in this video we're trying to solve for the value of X. Given to us in the formula cl 20. X. So we're gonna do is we're gonna go ahead and let m equal to the molecular weight of our compound of cl two L. X. So if we were to solve for the person by massive chlorine, we have the equation percent of chlorine equaling to the mass of chlorine over the molecular weight of cl 20. X. Times 100%. So already given that the% 38.76%. The mass of chlorine will always here we see here in our compound that we have two atoms of chlorine, each chlorine atom will contribute 35. g per moles and the molecular weight of C. L. 20. X. Is unknown. And we said well let it be equal to M. So we saw for em here We can see that we'll have 182.92 grams Permal. So the mass of oxygen then is 182.92 g per mole -70.9 g promote because we have two atoms of pouring. So now putting this into a calculator. We can see that the max of oxygen is 112. g Permal. And we also know that the molar mass Of oxygen is 16.00 g Permal. So finding now for the value of X. That's equal to well we have 112.2 g per mole over 16.00 g per mole. We do that. We can see that this will give us a value of seven for X. So then we can conclude then that the molecular formula of a compound Is going to be cl 207, and this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you so much for watching.

