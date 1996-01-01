Channels
1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
Problem
The estimated concentration of gold in the oceans is 1.0 * 10^-11 g/mL. (b) Assuming that the volume of the oceans is 1.3 * 10^21 L, estimate the amount of dissolved gold in grams in the oceans.
Relevant Solution
