Conversion Factors
Conversion Factors represent ratios or fractions composed of different units.
Conversion Factors Concept 1
The given amount contains one unit type and the conversion factor connects two different units together.
Conversion Factors Example 1
Conversion Factors Concept 2
Conversion Factors Example 2
For 7 hours, an intravenous bag delivers medication to a patient at a rate of 2.75 drops a second with a mass of 42 mg per drop. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.
During World War II in the US, nickel metal was in short supply and needed for the war effort. So from 1942 to 1945 the government replaced the nickel in the five-cent coin with silver until it was 35 grams of silver per 100 grams. Today the mass of the coin is 5.0 grams with a value of approximately $28.40 per ounce. Identify the given amount and all the conversion factors from the presented information.
The F-51 jet engine consumes gasoline at a rate of 31.810 L per hour with a density of 0.819 g/cm3 for the gasoline. The engine is ran continuous for 1.35 days. Identify the given amount and provide ALL the necessary conversion factors.
