17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
Sulfuric Acid
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations Example
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations Example
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations Example
5
ProblemProblem
Sulfurous acid, H2SO3, represents a diprotic acid with a Ka1 = 1.6 × 10−2 and Ka2 = 4.6 × 10−5. Calculate the pH when given 0.200 M H2SO3.
A
1.80
B
4.34
C
0.70
D
1.31
6
ProblemProblem
Determine the pH of 0.115 M Na2S. Hydrosulfuric acid, H2S, possesses Ka1 = 1.0 × 10−7 and Ka2 = 9.1 × 10−8.
A
7.04
B
10.05
C
7.90
D
13.06