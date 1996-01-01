Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

If the edge length of an NaH unit cell is 488 pm, what is the length in picometers of an Na¬H bond? (See Problem 12.50.)

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.