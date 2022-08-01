Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.

General Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

Table of contents
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure

Chemical Bonds

Previous TopicNext Topic

A chemical bond is the connection of different elements through the sharing, transferring or pooling of electrons. 

Chemical Bond Classifications
1
concept

Chemical Bonds

clock
45s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
chemical bonds could be seen as the attractive force that holds atoms or ions together in a chemical compound, not the driving force of these types of chemical bonds were going to say when elements bond. They're either trying to lose, gain or share electrons to attain a filled outer shell like the noble gasses. Remember, the noble gasses are perfect. All the elements that are not noble gasses will do things in order to achieve the same type of electron arrangements as these noble gasses. This is the driving force behind chemical bonds, and the next series of videos will see the different types of chemical bonds exist and see. Do they lose, gain or share electrons tow, obtain the same kind of configuration as our noble gasses?
2
concept

Chemical Bonds

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Now, Ionic bonding represents a type of chemical bonding here. The attractive forces between the opposing charges off a cat ion, which is positive and an anti on, which is negative. We're gonna say here, recall that medals tend to lose their valence Electrons and non metals tend to gain electrons. We're going to say here that Ionic bonding itself the Ionic Bond formation helps to lower the potential energies off the cat ion and the anti on. This lowering of energy basically entails them releasing their excess energy. This releasing of energy can be thought of as an exa thermic reaction. So when we talk about thermo chemistry and we're talking about the releasing of energy, we use the term exo thermic. So if we take a look here, we have sodium and we have chlorine. Sodium is a metal sodium will want to give away its electron so that it becomes plus one and becomes more like a noble gas. So it gave up its electron, so now it's plus one. Chlorine has its seven original electrons, and it just gained that electron from sodium. So now it has one additional electron, and that gives it a minus one charge if they're opposing charges, remember, opposites attract their opposing charges is what makes them attracted to one another. So because of this, they will combine together to give me sodium chloride as my ionic solid. So just remember, when it comes to I Ionic Bond, we first have to have the transferring off the electrons from the metal to the non metal to create opposing charges. Those opposite charges caused the ions to combine together to form i Ionic compound at the end.

Ionic bond occurs through a transfer of an electron from a metal to a non-metal in order to create opposing charges.

3
example

Chemical Bonds Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
here were asked which of the following species has bonds with the most ionic character. So think about it. When we talk about Ionic bonding, we said it's the imposing charges of a cat ion and an an ion. Remember, the cat ion, which is positive, is usually a metal. It could also be the ammonium ion. And then remember are an eye on our negative ion will be a non milk. These are the fundamental definitions we talked about way back when we first coupled covered ionic compound versus Covalin compounds. So if you don't remember that good idea to write this down. So basically the most iconic character will be the one that fits this definition of a cat ion bonded toe on an ion. So we're looking, for example, that has either a metal connected toe, a nonmetal or the ammonium ion connected to a non mental. And if we look at our choices present, we see that the only choice has to be option C because here it has tin, which is s and a metal connected to oxygen on non metal. So we have in this example of metal toe a non metal, all the others don't fit the criteria to be an Ionic compound because they're just non metals connected together, they themselves would just represent co violent compounds.
4
Problem

The strength of an ionic bond comes principally from:

a) The converting of atoms into compounds.

b) The movement of electrons from cations to anions.

c) The mutual attraction of opposite electrical charges.

d) The sharing of electrons.

5
concept

Chemical Bonds

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Covalin bonding represents a type of chemical bonding. Here we have molecular bonds involving the sharing of valence electrons between non metals. Now, if we take a look here, we have two chlorine atoms into oxygen atoms. Chlorine is in Group seven. A. It just needs one more electron to become just like are gone, the noble gas next to it. So how can it gain that one electron? What it does is it teams up with another chlorine or another element, and it's going to share one of the electrons from its neighbor. So here, the two Corinne's, they're both going to share an electron with each other. So here are our chlorine, and they're sharing one electron with each other. Neither one has sole possession of both electrons. They're sharing the electrons together, so in essence, they both have reached the same number off electrons as are gone. They're fulfill their fulfilling, filling out their outer shell and being like a noble gas, oxygen, oxygen and groups six A. So it needs to more electrons to become just like neon. What does it do? It decides to share its two electrons with another oxygen. So here our our oxygen's and they're sharing their electrons with one another. And in that way, they've achieved in ah filled outer shell just like neon, the noble gas closest to them. And notice here that these elements are forming single bond between each other with the Koreans and a double bond between the oxygen's. As we delve deeper and deeper into different types of chemical compounds, will learn about the bonding preferences found between different elements. But remember, it's always trying to form the total number of electrons to help fill out their outer shell and become just like a noble gas, at least when we're talking about co violent bonding. So just remember, Covalin bonding involves non metals sharing electrons with one another.

Covalent bond involves sharing of the valence electrons between two non-metals, giving both a filled outer shell like a noble gas closest to them.

6
example

Chemical Bonds Example 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
which of these elements is unlikely to form Covalin bonds. So we have here sulfur. We have hydrogen, we have potassium, we have are gone and we have silicon. So remember Covalin bonds are the sharing of electrons between non metals between non metals. So if we take a look here, sulfur is a non metal sulfur could form Covalin bonds. Hydrogen is a nonmetal. Potassium is a metal. We said that it's between nonmetal, so this can't ever form Covalin Bonds. Let's look at the other options we have are gone and then we have silicon. Are gone is a non metal silicon is a metal Lloyd now technically remember metal Lloyds share characteristics of both metals and non metals. And we'll see that because it's a metal Lloyd and shares some nonmetal characteristics, there is the potential to form Covalin bonds. Alright, so E has the potential C can ever have the potential informing Kobelev bonds because it's strictly a metal. So just remember, when it comes to kobane a bonding, it's the sharing of electrons between elements that have nonmetallic characteristics
7
concept

Chemical Bonds

clock
51s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
metallic bonding represents another type of chemical bonding, but the name is a little bit deceiving. It's not really metals bonding together what it is. It's the attractive force between free floating valence electrons and positively charged ions on metal surface. Now, metallic bonding is important because it's responsible for the unique physical properties of metals such as their malleability or their conductivity. If we take a look at this image of metallic bonding, we have our positive ions on the surface of the metal and moving freely around. Are these negative electrons and green. Now these electrons are not confined to each other. Metal or, uh, possibly charged ions. They can actually move to the other ones. They're moving around freely, so metallic bonding is a little bit different from the chemical bonding we're accustomed to seen.

Metallic bond occurs through attractive force between free flowing valence electrons and positively charged ions on metal's surface.

8
example

Chemical Bonds Example 3

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Which of the following is the best description of the free flowing electrons? Metallic bonding. So here, a core electrons that can move freely between metal ions. Remember, we said its valence electrons, the electrons that are found on the outer shell in terms off the elements or ion. So this doesn't make sense, so a is out. But it would also be off because again, it's including core electrons, valence, electrons that can move freely between metal ions that we showed in the picture. Those valence electrons are not confined to each one of their those positive ions. They can move around between them. So, see is a good description de valence electrons that are bond to metal ions. They're not bound. They can freely move around and then e again. Core electrons are bond to the metal ions, yes, but metallic bonding has to doom or with the free flowing off valence electrons between positive ions, So see is the best description of metallic bonding
9
Problem

Which of the following is not a physical property attributed to metallic bonding?

a) Ductility

b) Luster

c) Brittleness

d) Malleability 

e) Conductivity

10
Problem

Which of the following statements is true?  

a) O2 is characterized by metallic bonding.

b) BaO is characterized by covalent bonding.

c) H2O is characterized by ionic bonding.

d) Zn is characterized by metallic bonding.

e) BeF2 is characterized by metallic bonding.

Previous TopicNext Topic
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.