Chemical Bonds
A chemical bond is the connection of different elements through the sharing, transferring or pooling of electrons.
Ionic bond occurs through a transfer of an electron from a metal to a non-metal in order to create opposing charges.
Chemical Bonds Example 1
The strength of an ionic bond comes principally from:
a) The converting of atoms into compounds.
b) The movement of electrons from cations to anions.
c) The mutual attraction of opposite electrical charges.
d) The sharing of electrons.
Covalent bond involves sharing of the valence electrons between two non-metals, giving both a filled outer shell like a noble gas closest to them.
Chemical Bonds Example 2
Metallic bond occurs through attractive force between free flowing valence electrons and positively charged ions on metal's surface.
Chemical Bonds Example 3
Which of the following is not a physical property attributed to metallic bonding?
a) Ductility
b) Luster
c) Brittleness
d) Malleability
e) Conductivity
Which of the following statements is true?
a) O2 is characterized by metallic bonding.
b) BaO is characterized by covalent bonding.
c) H2O is characterized by ionic bonding.
d) Zn is characterized by metallic bonding.
e) BeF2 is characterized by metallic bonding.
