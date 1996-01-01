Hey everyone, we're told that the emission rate for methane is 297 kg per hour. Express this limit as pound per minute with the appropriate number of significant figures. Starting off with our 297 kg per one hour, we're going to use a conversion factor we've learned and this is going to be one kg contains £2. and we also know that one hour contains 60 minutes. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, we end up with a value of £10.9 permanent. And looking at our significant figures, we have to have three significant figures, which is exactly what our answer shows. Now. I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

