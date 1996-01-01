Hey folks, welcome back. So here we have barium Crewmates this compound right here it has a scalability of 2.78 times 10 to the negative three g per liter of water. We need to calculate the scalability of pro of this product of barium chromium. The scalability product of barium carbonate or K sp. Alright, so here we're dealing with K XP. We know that barium chrome it here is going to be our salad. So let's go ahead and break this out. So we have barium chrome eight cr oh four. It is going to be a solid. Let's go ahead and break it up into iron. So we are dealing with a um an equilibrium here. So we're going to have two arrows and it's going to break up into barium ions right? And it has positive to charge And of course chrome eight ions which are cr Or four CR 04 and then 2 -. And both of these are acquitted by the way. Alright, so we can see that we actually have one wall of each. Right? So for to write out the ice table here, we would ignore the solids were going to say that initially we don't have any of the products formed yet. And then for both of them were going to gain one X. Because we only have one mole of each and then Ed equilibrium is just going to be what we gained which is X. Here. Okay, so now that we figured out what we have here, we're told this Barium chromium has the scalability of 2.78 times 10 to the negative 30. What does that mean? Well, that actually equals to our X. But not really. We have incorrect units. So X. Here is usually um from the ice table is always going to be Mueller scalability which is involves per most per liter or more clarity here we have grants per liter. Okay, so what we need to do here is actually um convert these grams and two moles and then we're going to have X here. Once we have the X and the correct units, we're going to be able to find the KsB. Alright, so let's go ahead and convert the 2. 2.78 time stands with negative three g per liter. So this is going to be grams of barium cremate per liter solution. So we need to go ahead and find out how many grams are there and one mole of barium chrome eight. Okay, so one mole of barium cremate. How many grams are there? This is just the molar mass of barium chromium. Right, So let's go ahead and actually calculate this. So we have barium, we have chromium and we have oxygen. So we have one barium and one barium. If you take a look at the periodic table weighs 137.33 g for chromium, it is going to be 52. And then for oxygen, since we do have four oxygen's here is going to be four times that smaller mass, which is 16 And that will be in total 64 g. Now we go ahead and add that together and that will give us 253.33 g per mole. That is the molar mass of barium cremate. Oh, you know what? I'm so sorry the molar mass is given to us. But hey, never mind. So, we we got the same answer. So we're doing good. All right, so we're gonna go ahead and just use the number that was given to us. We're going to do to 53. I apologize for that. We did one extra step. But anyways, so now we have canceled out the grams of barium chrome eight. Now we have most per liter. So this is going to be our X. And the correct units. Right? So let's go ahead and divide that. And what we're going to get is 1.10 Times 10 to the -5 most per liter or more clarity. So this is our X here and this is our X right here. So to find KsB right? This is what we need to find ways to calculate KsB. We know that case B is gonna equal to just products multiplied together. Right? Because usually the equilibrium constant is products overreacting. But our reactant here is always going to be a solid when we're dealing with K spaces. Just products multiplied together which is just X times X. Okay. We already know what X is. We? Um we had it in the wrong units but we went ahead and converted to the correct units because again, this here has to be in the most per leader. Okay. So now that we have it incorrect units, we know what X is. We just plug it into here. So it's just going to be 1.10 Time stands with the -5 moles per liter or more clarity squared. Right? Because this is going to be X squared and that's going to give us case P. So let's go ahead and square that. And then our final answer for KSB value is going to be 1.20 time stands to the negative turn. Alright folks, So that is it for this problem? Not too bad. Right. All right. Thank you so much for watching. Please let us know if you have any questions about this and we'll see you in the next problem.

