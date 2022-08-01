3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Compounds
An ionic compound is composed of a positive ion and a negative ion.
name Ionic Compounds is gonna be an incredibly important skill that you'll have to utilize for the remainder of your chemistry career. Now, before we can name Ionic compounds, it's first important to understand what are the components that make up an ionic compound. Now we're called an ionic compound eye on a compound themselves contain a positive ion called a cat ion, and one way to remember that cat ions or positive is here. This T can be seen as a positive charge associated with them, and this positive ion is connected to a negative ion called an an ion. This is important to recall because, ah, lot of times we may mistakenly say that an Ionic compound is simply a metal with a nonmetal that is not true, and Ionic Compound fundamentally is a positive ion with a negative I'll the cat ion could be represented by a metal, but it could also be represented by a poly atomic ion that possesses a positive charge on Remember the Poly Atomic Ion? There's only two that possess a positive charge, one of them being Mercury one ion, but that already fits under the whole idea of being a metal the other Polly. Atomic Ion That is positive is the ammonium ion. Remember, the ammonium ion is NH four positive. So our caravans are a metal with a positive charge or the ammonium ion which has a positive charge. And the an ion is represented by a non metal or also a poly atomic ion that possesses a negative charge. So remember a lot of the other party atomic ions that possess negative charges. You have your nitrate ion, your carbonate ion. You're phosphate ion. When it comes to an ionic compound to be able to spot them, you have to remember they are ah, positive ion connected toe a negative ion. So as we go into naming them, just remember these fundamental components that make them up.
Naming Ionic Compounds
when it comes to name. When I on a compound, there's a certain number of steps you have to follow in order to name the compound successfully. Now, if we take a look here, Step zero steps. Zero is the most important thing. Toe. Remember, when it comes to Ionic, compounds were always gonna write them as cat ion first, followed by an eye on second. Okay, And that's the way we kind of want to keep things consistent. Step one, we're gonna start out with the cat ion, since it's written first with the cat eye on the metal always keeps its name and has written first. Now, part of this deals with the charge. If the metal possesses multiple charges, we must use a Roman numeral to describe its positive charge. So remember, if you don't recall this, go back to our videos on periodic table and charges. Remember, the main group Elements, for the most part, possess one type of charge so they wouldn't require a Roman numeral. It's the transition metals, for the most part that possessed multiple charges. Because of that, we have to specify which one of them were talking about, Um, I talking about the mag unease to Ion. Um, I talking about the mag unease five ion. So again, if you don't remember this, go back to my videos on periodic table and charges. So if it possesses multiple charges, we use a Roman numeral. If the metal possesses one charge, just one type of charge, then we don't have to worry about a Roman numeral. For example, aluminum aluminum is in group three. Group three has a charge of plus three. Aluminum is not gonna have any other type of positive charge, so I don't have to give it a Roman numeral now for the anti on. If a non metal is used, it keeps its based name, but has its ending change toe. I'd now recall the base name is just the beginning of the non metals name that is unchanged in the next video. We're gonna take a look at the different types of non metals and what exactly are their base names following this definition? So click on to the next video and let's take a look at some base names of nonmetal
Naming Ionic Compounds
now remember, the base name is just the beginning of the non metals name that is unchanged. So if we take a look here, we have our non metals and we try to group them as best as we can in terms of the periodic table. So we have in group one a hydrogen three a boron. These are in four A. These are in five A. These are in six a and of course, our intelligence in seven A. Now remember, the base name again is the beginning of the non metals name that is unchanged. So for hydrogen, it's based name is hydrogen boron. It's bore. Carbon is carb. Silicon is Scylla. Nitrogen, phosphorus is Foss, for oxygen is just ox. Now, again, we can just add Suffolk's endings to them. But these are just the base names. Sulfur is self. Then we have selenium, which is Silin, till Erie, um is tiller. And then we've covered the halogen is when discussing the oxy allergens or halogen oxy and ions. So you know that this is floor chlor brome and I owed so these would be the base names for non metals when it comes to our Ionic compounds. Now Step three is just if we're dealing with a poly atomic ion anyway, if it's present, it always just keeps its name. So if our Ionic compound possesses a phosphate group, then it's just phosphate. Now Keith e. Steps in mind when we're presented with any type of Ionic compound and asked to determine its name.
Naming Ionic Compounds Example 1
in this example question it says Provide the name for the following compound C A and C E o. Alright, so CIA is calcium and C L is chlorine. We know that the metal keeps its name and has written first. So we have calcium, but we have to think about. Does calcium possess multiple charges? Calcium is in group to weigh on the periodic table. Remember medals in group two way? They all have one charge, plus two. Because calcium possesses only one charge, it does not require a Roman numeral. So it's name would just be calcium. Then we have chlorine. Remember, for the nonmetal, we keep its base name, which is chlor. But then we add ide to the end of the name, so C A C l, too would be called calcium chloride.
5
Provide the name for the following compound:Al(BrO4)3
A
aluminum hypobromite
B
aluminum bromite
C
aluminum bromide
D
aluminum bromate
E
aluminum perbromate
Provide the name for the following compound:CoCO3
A
cobalt carbonate
B
cobalt (II) carbonate
C
cobalt carbonite
D
cobalt (III) carbonite
