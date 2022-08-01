when it comes to name. When I on a compound, there's a certain number of steps you have to follow in order to name the compound successfully. Now, if we take a look here, Step zero steps. Zero is the most important thing. Toe. Remember, when it comes to Ionic, compounds were always gonna write them as cat ion first, followed by an eye on second. Okay, And that's the way we kind of want to keep things consistent. Step one, we're gonna start out with the cat ion, since it's written first with the cat eye on the metal always keeps its name and has written first. Now, part of this deals with the charge. If the metal possesses multiple charges, we must use a Roman numeral to describe its positive charge. So remember, if you don't recall this, go back to our videos on periodic table and charges. Remember, the main group Elements, for the most part, possess one type of charge so they wouldn't require a Roman numeral. It's the transition metals, for the most part that possessed multiple charges. Because of that, we have to specify which one of them were talking about, Um, I talking about the mag unease to Ion. Um, I talking about the mag unease five ion. So again, if you don't remember this, go back to my videos on periodic table and charges. So if it possesses multiple charges, we use a Roman numeral. If the metal possesses one charge, just one type of charge, then we don't have to worry about a Roman numeral. For example, aluminum aluminum is in group three. Group three has a charge of plus three. Aluminum is not gonna have any other type of positive charge, so I don't have to give it a Roman numeral now for the anti on. If a non metal is used, it keeps its based name, but has its ending change toe. I'd now recall the base name is just the beginning of the non metals name that is unchanged in the next video. We're gonna take a look at the different types of non metals and what exactly are their base names following this definition? So click on to the next video and let's take a look at some base names of nonmetal

