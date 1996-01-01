General Chemistry
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations of Diprotic and Polyprotic Acids
Problem
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.115 M sulfurous acid (H2SO3) solution is titrated with 0.1014 M KOH. At what added volume of base solution does each equivalence point occur?
