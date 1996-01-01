18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
Acid-Base Titration Curve
The Equivalence Point
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves Example
Shape of a Titration Curve
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves Example
6
Consider the titration of 100.0 mL of 0.40 M HCl with 0.40 M NaOH. If sodium hydroxide is the titrant, which volume would place it in excess?
a) 70.0 mL b) 25.0 mL c) 100.0 mL d) 110.0 mL e) 9.0 mL
A
70.0 mL
B
25.0 mL
C
100.0 mL
D
110.0 mL
E
9.0 mL
