18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
1
concept
Before the Equivalence Point
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base Example
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
In order to create a buffer 7.510 g of sodium cyanide is mixed with 100.0 mL of 0.250 M hydrocyanic acid, HCN. What is the pH of the buffer solution after the addition of 12.0 mL of 0.300 M NaH? Ka = 4.9 × 10−10.
A
6.82
B
10.01
C
8.52
D
10.17
4
concept
At the Equivalence Point
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base Example
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Consider the titration of 75.0 mL of 0.60 M HNO2 with 0.100 M NaOH at the equivalence point. What would be the pH of the solution at the equivalence point? The Ka of HNO2 is 4.6 × 10−4.
A
11.73
B
8.13
C
5.87
D
1.35
7
concept
After the Equivalence Point
47s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
8
example
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base Example
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
9
ProblemProblem
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 55.0 mL of 0.100 M NaCN and 75.0 mL of 0.100 M HCN with 0.0090 moles of NaOH.
A
12.06
B
11.74
C
1.89
D
2.26
Additional resources for Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (25)
- A buffer contains 0.10 mol of acetic acid and 0.13 mol of sodium acetate in 1.00 L. (b) What is the pH of the ...
- The following pictures represent initial concentrations in solutions that contain a weak acid HA (pKa = 6.0) a...
- Calculate the pH of the solution that results from each mixture. b. 125.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3 with 250.0 mL of ...
- A 35.0-mL sample of 0.150 M acetic acid 1CH3COOH2 is titrated with 0.150 M NaOH solution. Calculate the pH af...
- Calculate the pH at the equivalence point in titrating 0.100 M solutions of each of the following with 0.080 ...
- Calculate the pH at the equivalence point in titrating 0.100 M solutions of each of the following with 0.080 ...
- A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. c. What is the pH after addition of 85.0...
- For each solution, calculate the initial and final pH after adding 0.010 mol of NaOH. c. 250.0 mL of a buffe...
- Phenol (C6H5OH, Ka = 1.3 x 10^-10) is a weak acid used in mouthwashes, and pyridine (C5H5N, Kb = 1.8 x 10^-9) ...
- The equilibrium constant Kn for the neutralization of lactic acid (C3H6O3) and urea (CH4N2O) is 2.1 x 10^-4. W...
- Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.001...
- Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.100 M solution of benzoic acid.
- Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.200 M solution of formic acid.
- Calculate the pH of 0.375 L of a 0.18 M acetic acid–0.29 M sodium acetate buffer before and after the addition...
- A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of ad...
- A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of ad...
- A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of ad...
- A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of ad...
- A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of ad...
- A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of ad...
- A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of a...
- Consider the titration of 40.0 mL of 0.250 M HF with 0.200 M NaOH. How many milliliters of base are required t...
- A sample of 0.1687 g of an unknown monoprotic acid was dissolved in 25.0 mL of water and titrated with 0.1150 ...
- What is the pH at the equivalence point for the titration of 0.10 M solutions of the following acids and bases...
- Consider the titration of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M solution of the protonated form of the amino acid alanine (H2A+...