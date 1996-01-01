Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

How much energy is contained in 1 mol of each? a. X-ray photons with a wavelength of 0.135 nm b. g-ray photons with a wavelength of 2.15 * 10-5 nm

