Mole Concept
The Mole Concept involves the interconversions between different unit amounts of a substance.
Mole connects together atoms, ions, molecules and formula units.
Converting between moles and particles requires Avogadro's Number:1 mole = 6.022x1023 particles.
Mole also serves to connect mass units to particles.
If a sample of sodium chloride, NaCl, contains 73.1 kg, what is its number of formula units?
Calculate the number of oxygen atoms found in 783.9 g NiCl2 • 6 H2O.
If the density of water is 1.00 g/mL at 25°C, calculate the number of water molecules found in 1.50 x 103 µL of water.
A cylindrical copper wire is used for the fences around a house. The copper wire has a diameter of 0.0750 in. How many copper atoms are found in 5.160 cm piece? The density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3. (V = π • r2 • h)
- A can of diet soda contains 180 mg of the low-calorie sugar substitute aspartame (C14H18N2O5). How many molecu...
- How many moles of chloride ions are in 7.75 g of FeCl3? (LO 3.4) (a) 4.78 * 10^-2 (b) 1.59 * 10^-2 (c) 1.43 ...
- Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (c...
- Which sample has the greatest mass? (LO 2.16) (a) 5.5 mol of C (b) 2.1 mol of S (c) 4.2 mol of Be (d) 0.52 ...
- How many atoms are present in 1.2 g of gold? (LO 2.16) (a) 2.5 * 1021 (b) 1.4 * 1026 (c) 7.2 * 1023 (d) 3.7...
- (a) Write “true” or “false” for each statement. (d) A mole of MgSO4(s) contains 4 moles of oxygen atoms.
- (a) Write “true” or “false” for each statement. (b) A mole of ammonia gas has a mass of 17.0 g.
- (a) Write “true” or “false” for each statement. (a) A mole of ducks contain a mole of feathers.
- (a) What is the mass, in grams, of one mole of 79Br?
- (b) How many bromine atoms are present in one mole of 79Br?
- Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the followin...
- Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the followi...
- What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro’s number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb?...
- What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro’s number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb?
- Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of N atoms in 0.410 mol NH3
- Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 1.0 * 10-6 mol CH3CH2OH
- Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 0.105 mol sucrose 1C12H22O112
- Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of O atoms in 6.25 * 10-3 mol Al1NO323
- Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 1.50 * 10-2 mol CdS
- Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 8.447 * 10-2 mol C6H6
- Calculate the following quantities: (b) number of moles of NH4Cl in 86.6 g of this substance
- (b) How many moles of chloride ions are in 0.2550 g of aluminum chloride?
- (c) What is the mass, in grams, of 7.70 * 1020 molecules of caffeine, C8H10N4O2?
- (a) What is the mass, in grams, of 2.50 * 10-3 mol of ammonium phosphate?
- (a) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.223 mol of iron(III) sulfate? (b) How many moles of ammonium ions are in ...
- The molecular formula of saccharin, an artificial sweetener, is C7H5NO3S. (d) How many C atoms are present in...
- The molecular formula of saccharin, an artificial sweetener, is C7H5NO3S. (c) How many molecules are in 2.00 m...
- The molecular formula of saccharin, an artificial sweetener, is C7H5NO3S. (b) How many moles of sachharin are ...
- The molecular formula of salicylic acid, a compound commonly found in facial cleanser, is C7H6O3. (c) How many...
- The molecular formula of salicylic acid, a compound commonly found in facial cleanser, is C7H6O3. (d) How man...
- A sample of glucose, C6H12O6, contains 1.250 * 1021 carbon atoms. (c) How many moles of glucose does it conta...
- A sample of the male sex hormone testosterone, C19H28O2, contains 3.88 * 1021 hydrogen atoms. (b) How many mol...
- The allowable concentration level of vinyl chloride, C2H3Cl, in the atmosphere in a chemical plant is 2.0 * 10...
- At least 25 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana, is required to produce intox...
- How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (d) H2O
- How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (c) Hg
- How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (b) Br2
- How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (a) Ti
- How many moles of ions are in 27.5 g of MgCl2
- How many moles of anions are in 35.6 g of AlF3?
- Iron(II) sulfate, FeSO4, is prescribed for the treatment of anemia. How many moles of FeSO4 are present in a s...
- The “lead” in lead pencils is actually almost pure carbon, and the mass of a period mark made by a lead pencil...
- An average cup of coffee contains about 125 mg of caffeine, C8H10N4O2. How many moles of caffeine are in a cup...
- What is the mass in grams of each of the following samples? (c) 0.0015 mol of diazepam (Valium), C16H13ClN2O
- What is the mass in grams of each of the following samples? (b) 0.0015 mol of lead
- What is the mass in grams of each of the following samples? (a) 0.0015 mol of sodium
- A sample that weighs 107.75 g is a mixture of 30% helium atoms and 70% krypton atoms. How many particles are p...
- Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 1...
- Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. d. 195 kg CaO
- Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. c. 0.1187 g C8H18
- Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. b. 23.6 kg Fe(NO3)2
- Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. a. 55.98 g CF2Cl2
- How many molecules are in each sample? b. 389 g CBr4
- How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O
- How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 85.26 g CCl4 b. 55.93 kg NaHCO3 c. 119.78 g C4H10...
- Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94 * 1020 SO3 molecules
- Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85 * 1019 CCl2F2 molecules
- Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5 * 1025 O3 molecules
- A sugar crystal contains approximately 1.8 * 1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?
- A salt crystal has a mass of 0.12 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?
- Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. d. 1.87 mol C8H18
- Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. c. 2.4 mol C6H12
- Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10
- How many sulfur atoms are there in 5.52 mol of sulfur?
- Determine the number of moles of oxygen atoms in each sample. a. 4.88 mol H2O2 b. 2.15 mol N2O c. 0.0237 mol...
- How many moles of aluminum do 3.7 * 1024 aluminum atoms represent?
- Calculate mass (in grams) of sodium in 8.5 g of each sodiumcontaining food additive. a. NaCl (table salt)
- What is the amount, in moles, of each elemental sample? a. 11.8 g Ar
- Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). b. CFCl3
- Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). a. CF2Cl2
- What is the mass, in grams, of each elemental sample? c. 43.9 mol Xe
- What is the mass, in grams, of each elemental sample? a. 2.3 * 10 - 3 mol Sb
- How many fluorine atoms are present in 5.85 g of C2F4?
- How many silver atoms are there in 3.78 g of silver?
- How many bromine atoms are present in 35.2 g of CH2Br2?
- What is the mass of 4.91 * 1021 platinum atoms?
- Calculate the number of atoms in each sample. a. 5.18 g P
- Calculate the number of atoms in each sample. a. 14.955 g Cr
- A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (b) ...
- A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (a) H...
- Calculate the mass, in grams, of each sample. d. 7.9 * 1021 uranium atoms
- Calculate the mass, in grams, of each sample. c. 1.8 * 1023 lead atoms
- Calculate the mass, in grams, of each sample. a. 1.1 * 1023 gold atoms
- Calculate the mass, in kg, of each sample. a. 7.55 * 1026 cadmium atoms b. 8.15 * 1027 nickel atoms c. 1.22...
- Natural gas is a mixture of hydrocarbons, primarily methane 1CH42 and ethane 1C2H62. A typical mixture might ...
- (b) How many molecules of C13H18O2 are in this tablet?
- Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Qu...
- How many carbon atoms are there in a diamond (pure carbon) with a mass of 52 mg?
- How many helium atoms are there in a helium blimp containing 536 kg of helium?
- Calculate the average mass, in grams, of one platinum atom.
- Using scanning tunneling microscopy, scientists at IBM wrote the initials of their company with 35 individual ...
- Consider a sample of calcium carbonate in the form of a cube measuring 2.005 in. on each edge. If the sample h...
- The molar mass of HCl is 36.5 g/mol, and the average mass per HCl molecule is 36.5 u. Use the fact that 1 u = ...
- The mass of an average blueberry is 0.75 g and the mass of an automobile is 2.0 * 103 kg. Find the number of a...
- A pure titanium cube has an edge length of 2.78 in. How many titanium atoms does it contain? Titanium has a de...
- (b) The mole is a unit used to represent a very large number of atoms. How many atoms are equivalent to 1 mol ...
- A pure copper sphere has a radius of 0.935 in. How many copper atoms does it contain? [The volume of a sphere ...
- A copper wire having a mass of 2.196 g was allowed to react with an excess of sulfur. The excess sulfur was th...
- Common brass is a copper and zinc alloy containing 37.0% zinc by mass and having a density of 8.48 g/cm3. A fi...
- Ammonium nitrate, a potential ingredient of terrorist bombs, can be made nonexplosive by addition of diammo-ni...
- How many molecules of ethanol (C2H5OH) (the alcohol in alcoholic beverages) are present in 145 mL of ethanol? ...
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets limits on healthful levels of air pollutants. The maximum ...
- A drop of water has a volume of approximately 0.05 mL. How many water molecules does it contain? The density o...
- What is the mass in grams of each of the following samples? (a) 1.505 mol of Ti (b) 0.337 mol of Na (c) 2.583...
- How many moles are in each of the following samples? (a) 11.51 g of Ti (b) 29.127 g of Na (c) 1.477 kg of U
- A Freon leak in the air-conditioning system of an old car releases 25 g of CF2Cl2 per month. What mass of chlo...
- If the atomic weight of an element is x, what is the mass in grams of 3.17 * 1020 atoms of the element?
- Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cocaine hydrochloride, C17H22ClNO4, of mass 23.5 mg.