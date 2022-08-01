now light energy can travel through space as electromagnetic radiation in the form of either particles or wait. Now this is a highly debated topic within the scientific community, seeing some see light as individual particles, whereas others see light as a big wave filled with clusters of these particular particles now wavelength itself. We use the Greek symbol Lambda, and it's just the distance from one crest or top of a wave, or the trough the bottom of the wave to the next wave. Here it's expressed in units of meters and with wavelength. We have frequency frequency uses the Greek. There are letter mute, which looks like a V. It's a number of ways you have per second here. It's expressed in units off either seconds, inverse or hurts. So they're the same thing associate with wavelength and frequency. We have amplitude, which is just the height of a wave measured from the origin to its crest or from the origin toe. It's trough. Now here. If we take a look at this wave, we're going to say that our origin here is zero. It kind of cuts through the way right in the middle. We're going to say the distance from one crest toe, another crest or one trough toe. Another trump that represents our wavelength. We're gonna say the height from the origin up to the crest or the origin to the trough represents our amplitude. So amplitude here in amplitude here and then finally, how many ways you get per second represents our frequency. Okay, so these are the three ideas attached to any electromagnetic wave that we observe. Now that we know these three topic, let's move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts