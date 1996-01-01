hey everyone in this example, we need to determine the maximum number of bonds for our given element aluminum based on its shown valence electron configuration. So we're given the configuration three S 23 P one for aluminum as its outermost valence electron configuration. So we should recall that our Peace Sublevel contains a total of three orbital's which can hold a maximum of six electrons. And so according to our configuration for our aluminum atom we have a Exponents of one next to our three p sub level. And so that means we've only filled in one electron In our three p sub level. We also are given our three S to sub level which we recall only has one only has one orbital here. And that two exponents means that we've only filled in a total of two electrons for our S sub level which is the maximum amount of electrons this single orbital and the three S sub level can hold. And so overall, based on what we've determined, we can say that we have one um paired electron in The three P orbital as we depicted here. And so therefore only one bond can form without hybridization. And so this would be our final answer for the maximum amount of bonds that can form without hybridization based on our given electron configuration for aluminum. So this will be our final answer to complete this example corresponding to answer choice D. And our multiple choice. So I hope that everything I explained was clear If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video.

Hide transcripts