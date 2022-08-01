Skip to main content
General Chemistry

Table of contents
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory

Hybridization

How would an s orbital combine with a p orbital to form a covalent bond? The answer is through hybridization where a hybrid oribital is formed. 

Atomic Orbitals vs. Hybrid Orbitals
Hybridization Concept 1

Hybridization represents the idea of valence shell, atomic orbital's mixing to form a hybrid orbital's and we're going to say, in order to form more bonds and increased stability, elements must hybridized or atomic orbital's. The way we can think about it is we have our S orbital and RP orbital's. These are known as our atomic orbital's. They're gonna mix together and doing this helps to create hybrid orbital's. Now, a hybrid orbital basically looks like this. It looks like almost like a P orbital, except one end is much smaller and the other end is much larger. So here we have S and P orbital's mixing together to give us this hybrid orbital. Now we're gonna see how hybridization can connect two molecules and their molecular shapes.

Valence shell atomic orbitals mix to form hybrid orbitals. For an s orbital to bond with a p orbital the central element must first undergo hybridization.

Hybridization Concept 2

the hybridization of a central element can be connected to its number of electron groups. And because of this there's a strong connection between hybridization and your electron geometry. So if we take a look here, when we have two electron groups are electron geometry is linear. The hybridization is S. P. Now if we think about this sp There is a superscript here that we don't see which is one and 1. So one plus one gives me to. This reflects the number of electron groups connected to the central element. Now when we say S. P. That means we're hybridizing one S orbital and one P orbital. So this is the portion that would be hybridized. But remember P orbital is there are three P orbital's that exist. All we're doing is hybridizing the first one what about the other to the other two would be left on hybridized. So we'd say we have to pee orbital's that are left on hybridized. If we look at three electron groups are electron geometries Tribunal planner Here, the hybridization would be sp two. There is a superscript for S. That we don't see which is one, one plus two gives me three which is the number of electron groups. So here what's hybridizing is one S and two P orbital's. So what's left on hybridized? Well, one of the p orbital remaining is left on hybridized. Next four electron groups is tetra hydro its hybridization is sp three. So this would be one plus three gives me 44 electron groups here. My S and the three PS are all hybridized. That means I have zero on hybridized orbital's Five electron groups is triggered by pyramidal here. This would be sp three D. When we add this up, this is one plus three plus one which is five electron groups. So my S and my three PSR all hybridized. And then one of my D orbital's is also hybridized. Remember D orbital's? There are five of them in total. Only one of them is being hybridized here. That leaves us with these four which are left on hybridized. So we said we have four D. Orbital's that are left on hybridized. And then finally here we're going to say we have six electron groups which is active. Federal Here the hybridization would be SP three D 2. So that would be one plus three plus two which is six electron groups. Were hybridizing The s. The three PS and two of the DS. What's left on hybridized? Are these three remaining D orbital. So here we have three D. Orbital's that are left on hybridized. So just think of this. When you're looking at any type of molecular shape, try to connect it towards electron geometry. If you can do that then you'll know the hybridization, you'll know what orbital's are being hybridized and which ones are left on hybridized
Hybridization Example 1

determine the hybridization of the sulfur atom within sulfur tetra bromine. So some for is in group six a. So it has six valence electrons. And remember how religions when they're not in the center, they only make single bonds. So our sulfur will single bond to the four bro means Brahmins are in group 78. So they have seven valence electrons themselves. So there goes our four bro means And then remember software is in group six a. It's only using four out of its six valence electrons. So two of them would exist as a long pair. Now if we take a look here, how many electron groups are around sulfur? 12 345. Remember five electron groups would mean that we're tribunal by pyramidal in terms of the electron geometry. But more importantly that would mean that we're sp three D. In terms of hybridization. Remember you can verify this by saying that S. has a superscript that's invisible which is one plus the superscript of three for for P Plus one for deep. Together they add up to five which represents the five electron groups around the sulfur atom. Alright, so here are hybridization. Once again for the sulfur atom is sp three D.
How many of the following molecules have sp3d2 hybridization on the central atom? 

SeCl6                            XeCl4                           IF                              AsCl5

How many unhybridized orbitals does the beryllium atom possess in BeCl2?

Draw and determine the hybridization and unhybridized orbitals for the following covalent compound. 

KrBr4                                                                                       Hybridization:   

                                                                                               Unhybridized Orbitals:

