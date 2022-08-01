Hybridization
How would an s orbital combine with a p orbital to form a covalent bond? The answer is through hybridization where a hybrid oribital is formed.
Hybridization Concept 1
Valence shell atomic orbitals mix to form hybrid orbitals. For an s orbital to bond with a p orbital the central element must first undergo hybridization.
Hybridization Concept 2
Hybridization Example 1
How many of the following molecules have sp3d2 hybridization on the central atom?
SeCl6 XeCl4 IF5 AsCl5
How many unhybridized orbitals does the beryllium atom possess in BeCl2?
Draw and determine the hybridization and unhybridized orbitals for the following covalent compound.
KrBr4 Hybridization:
Unhybridized Orbitals:
