the hybridization of a central element can be connected to its number of electron groups. And because of this there's a strong connection between hybridization and your electron geometry. So if we take a look here, when we have two electron groups are electron geometry is linear. The hybridization is S. P. Now if we think about this sp There is a superscript here that we don't see which is one and 1. So one plus one gives me to. This reflects the number of electron groups connected to the central element. Now when we say S. P. That means we're hybridizing one S orbital and one P orbital. So this is the portion that would be hybridized. But remember P orbital is there are three P orbital's that exist. All we're doing is hybridizing the first one what about the other to the other two would be left on hybridized. So we'd say we have to pee orbital's that are left on hybridized. If we look at three electron groups are electron geometries Tribunal planner Here, the hybridization would be sp two. There is a superscript for S. That we don't see which is one, one plus two gives me three which is the number of electron groups. So here what's hybridizing is one S and two P orbital's. So what's left on hybridized? Well, one of the p orbital remaining is left on hybridized. Next four electron groups is tetra hydro its hybridization is sp three. So this would be one plus three gives me 44 electron groups here. My S and the three PS are all hybridized. That means I have zero on hybridized orbital's Five electron groups is triggered by pyramidal here. This would be sp three D. When we add this up, this is one plus three plus one which is five electron groups. So my S and my three PSR all hybridized. And then one of my D orbital's is also hybridized. Remember D orbital's? There are five of them in total. Only one of them is being hybridized here. That leaves us with these four which are left on hybridized. So we said we have four D. Orbital's that are left on hybridized. And then finally here we're going to say we have six electron groups which is active. Federal Here the hybridization would be SP three D 2. So that would be one plus three plus two which is six electron groups. Were hybridizing The s. The three PS and two of the DS. What's left on hybridized? Are these three remaining D orbital. So here we have three D. Orbital's that are left on hybridized. So just think of this. When you're looking at any type of molecular shape, try to connect it towards electron geometry. If you can do that then you'll know the hybridization, you'll know what orbital's are being hybridized and which ones are left on hybridized

