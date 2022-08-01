Heat Capacity
Heat Capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a substance.
Heat Capacity Example 1
Heat Capacity Example 2
Heat Capacity Example 3
A sample of copper absorbs 3.53 kJ of heat, which increases the temperature by 25 ºC, determine the mass (in kg) of the copper sample if the specific heat capacity of copper is 0.385 J / g ºC.
Based on their given specific heat capacities which compound would show the greatest temperature change upon absorbing 25.0 J of heat?
50.00 g of heated metal ore is placed into an insulated beaker containing 822.5 g of water. Once the metal heats up the final temperature of the water is 32.08 ºC. If the metal gains 14.55 kJ of energy, what is the initial temperature of the water? The specific heat capacity of copper is 4.184 J / g ºC.
- How much heat is required to raise a 50.0 g piece of iron from 25 °C to its melting point of 1538 °C? The spec...
- When 12.5 g of NH4NO3 is dissolved in 150.0 g of water of 25.0 °C in a coffee cup calorimeter, the final tempe...
- The complete combustion of methane, CH41g2, to form H2O1l2 and CO21g2 at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of ...
- The enthalpy of fusion of water is 6.01 kJ/mol. Sunlight striking Earth's surface supplies 168 W per square me...
- Ethyl chloride (C2H5Cl) boils at 12 °C. When liquid C2H5Cl under pressure is sprayed on a room-temperature (25...
- A kilogram of aluminum metal and a kilogram of water are each warmed to 75 °C and placed in two identical insu...
- How much heat is required to warm 1.50 L of water from 25.0 °C to 100.0 °C? (Assume a density of 1.0 g/mL for ...
- Assume that the kinetic energy of a 1400-kg car moving at 115 km/h (Problem 9.46) could be converted entirely ...
- How much heat is required to warm 1.50 kg of sand from 25.0 °C to 100.0 °C?
- Suppose that 25 g of each substance is initially at 27.0 °C. What is the final temperature of each substance ...
- (b) The specific heat of aluminum is 0.9 J/1g # K2. Calculate its molar heat capacity.
- An unknown mass of each substance, initially at 23.0 °C, absorbs 1.95 * 103 J of heat. The final temperature i...
- Two solid objects, A and B, are placed in boiling water and allowed to come to the temperature of the water. E...
- (c) What is the heat capacity of 370 g of liquid water?
- (d) How many kJ of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 5.00 kg of liquid water from 24.6 to 46.2 °C?
- (b) Calculate the energy needed for this temperature change.
- The specific heat of octane, C8H181l2, is 2.22 J>g@K. (b) Which will require more heat, increasing the temp...
- The specific heat of octane, C8H181l2, is 2.22 J>g@K. (a) How many J of heat are needed to raise the temper...
- The dissolution of CaCl(s) in water is exothermic, with ΔHsoln= - 81.3 kJ>mol. If you were to prepare a 1.0...
- Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (c) What is the molar heat capacity of Au(s)?
- Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (b) Suppose that the same amount of heat is added to t...
- What is the difference between heat capacity and specific heat?
- Instant cold packs used to ice athletic injuries on the field contain ammonium nitrate and water separated by ...
- Sodium metal is sometimes used as a cooling agent in heat-exchange units because of its releatively high molar...
- Assume that the kinetic energy of a 1400 kg car moving at 115 km/h (Problem 1.78) is converted entirely into h...
- Titanium metal is used as a structural material in many high-tech applications, such as in jet engines. what i...
- Assuming that Coca-Cola has the saem specific heat as water [4.18 J/(g C)], calculate the amount of heat in ki...
- Calculate the amount of heat required to raise the tempera- ture of 250.0 g (approximately 1 cup) of hot choco...
- Instant cold packs used to treat athletic injuries contain solid NH4NO3 and a pouch of water. When the pack is...
- LP gas burns according to the exothermic reaction: C3H8( g) + 5 O2( g)¡3 CO2( g) + 4 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -2044 k...
- Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The...
- Palmitic acid (C16H32O2) is a dietary fat found in beef and butter. The caloric content of palmitic acid is ty...
- A house is designed to have passive solar energy features. Brickwork incorporated into the interior of the hou...
- We said in Section 9.1 that the potential energy of water at the top of a dam or waterfall is converted into h...
- Given 400.0 g of hot tea at 80.0 °C, what mass of ice at 0 °C must be added to obtain iced tea at 10.0 °C? The...
- Imagine that you dissolve 10.0 g of a mixture of NaNO3 and KF in 100.0 g of water and find that the temperatur...