now he capacity, which uses capital C, is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of awaited substance. The more heat that's applied to a substance, the greater its temperature change. Now it could be looked at also in terms of specific he capacity and Mueller he capacity with specifically capacity. We lose. We use lower case C, and it is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of 1 g of a substance by one degree. That degree could be either in Kelvin or Degrees Celsius. Here, Mueller he capacity is just like he capacity in terms that it be being a capital seat. But here, with Mueller, he capacity. It's the amount of heat required to change the temperature off one mole of a substance by one degree, either in Kelvin or degrees Celsius. Okay, so think of Mueller. He capacity as being a little bit more, um, focused in terms of the way we look at he capacity in terms of one mole of a substance. Now we're going to say here that when it comes to a Moeller heat capacity, which is capital C, it equals Q over N Times Delta T so Capital C equals R. Mueller. He capacity in jewels over moles times degrees Celsius or in Kelvin Q represents heat. T equals temperature in degrees Celsius. But what we need to realize here is that whatever the units that the Mueller he capacity uses for temperature temperature should match it. Okay, so if this happened to be in Kelvin in, temperature should be in Kelvin and an end is equal to our moles with our specific heat capacity. Uses lower case C in equals Q. Over M times Delta T Here, Lower case C is our specifically capacity in jewels over grants times degrees Celsius or Kelvin que again his heat temperature again can be in Celsius or in Calvin to determine which one to use. You look at the units for your specifically capacity and make sure they match and then lower case. And here is just grams of our substance. So just remember the difference between Mueller he capacity and specifically capacity

