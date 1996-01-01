Acetylene, C2H2, reacts with H2 in two steps to yield ethane, CH3CH3:
(1) HC?CH + H2 → H2C?CH2 ΔH° = -175.1 kJ
(2) H2C?CH2 + H2 → CH3CH3 ΔH° = -136.3 kJ
Which arrow (a–c) in the Hess’s law diagram corresponds
to which step, an2d which a2rrow cor2responds to the net reaction? Where are the reactants located on the diagram, and where are the products located?
