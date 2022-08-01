Hess's Law
Hess's Law involves the use of partial reactions in the determination of the overall enthalpy of reaction.
Multiplication of the original reaction results in multiplication of ∆Hrxn.
Division results in the division of ∆Hrxn..
Reversing the original reaction results in reversing the sign of ∆Hrxn.
Hess's Law Example 1
Calculate the ∆Hrxn for the following thermochemical equation:
When given the following:
Addition of ∆Hrxn values of multiple steps gives us the ∆Hrxn of the overall reaction.
Hess's Law Example 2
Calculate the ∆Hrxn for
Given the following set of reactions:
Calculate the ∆Hrxn for
Given the following reactions:
