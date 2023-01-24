Channels
15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
The values of Ea = 248 kJ>mol and ΔE = 41 kJ>mol have been measured for the reaction H21g2 + CO21g2S H2O1g2 + CO1g2 (b) Considering the geometry of the reactants and products, suggest a plausible structure for the transition state.
Relevant Solution
