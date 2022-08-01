before us. We have the activity. Siri's chart. So let's take a quick look at it. Realize first that as we go up the activity, Siri's strength increases, and we need to realize here that this first group in red lithium, potassium, barium, strontium, calcium, sodium they're above all the other groups so they could displace any of those. And within that group. Since lithium is the highest, it can displace any of the elements below it. So remember we said, the higher up you are in terms of the activity, Siri's chart, the easier it is for you displace the elements below you. We also realize here that we have hydrogen gas, kind of as like, ah, border. That helps to separate these below this border. We have these elements here which cannot really displace hydrogen. So if hydrogen is connected to another element, they won't be able to kick out the hydrogen and bond with that other element. Now, here we can talk about what these other groups can do. How can they displace H two so basically they can replace hydrogen for the first group if it's in the form of liquid water. If it's in the form off gas liquid. Uh, we're not liquid gas water vapor, which we call steam. And then finally, if it's in the form of an acid as H 30 plus okay, so they can displace hydrogen from any of these forms, they can also displace elements below them. And as we go down, we see that the activity strength is decreasing. So these could only displays hydrogen if it's found in liquid water, or if it's found in gashes, vapor. And then, as you can see, we're just going down, down, down what they were able to do these could only displace it from H 30 plus, which is our our asset. So just remember, we're gonna be looking at these elements in their activity Siri's to see how they can displace another element.

