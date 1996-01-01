24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Coordination Numbers & Geometry
1
concept
Coordination Numbers
27s
2
example
Coordination Numbers and Geometry Example
51s
3
concept
Molecular Geometry of Coordination Complexes
2m
4
example
Coordination Numbers and Geometry Example
30s
5
ProblemProblem
Correctly label all the components of the coordination complex and its coordination number: Na2[SnCl6].
A
Sn2+: metal cation
Cl–: ligands
Na+: counterions
Cl–: ligands
Na+: counterions
B
Sn2+: metal cation
Cl–: counterions
Na+: ligands
Cl–: counterions
Na+: ligands
C
Sn2+: counterion
Cl–: ligands
Na+: metal cation
Cl–: ligands
Na+: metal cation
D
Sn4+: metal cation
Cl–: ligands
Na+: counterions
Cl–: ligands
Na+: counterions
E
Sn4+: metal cation
Cl–: counterion
Na+: ligands
Cl–: counterion
Na+: ligands
F
Sn4+: counterion
Cl–: ligands
Na+: metal cation
Cl–: ligands
Na+: metal cation
6
ProblemProblem
Determine the geometry for the following complex ion: [Ni(OH)4]2–.
A
Tetrahedral
B
Square planar
C
Octahedral
D
Linear
7
ProblemProblem
Determine the geometry for the following complex molecule: Pd(H2O)4.
A
Octahedral
B
Square Planar
C
Linear
D
Tetrahedral