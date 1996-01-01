Hello everyone today, we have been given a following reaction with the K. C value at a specific temperature and asked to determine the value of K. P. Well, first we want to write the equation that we're gonna be using and that is K. P. What we want to find is equal to K. C. Times the gas constant times the temperature. And we're going to raise that to the difference in in or the difference in moles which represented by delta in. We have our k. c value which is 6.9 six times 10 to the -5. R. Gas Constant is 0.08 - one. And our temperature while in C we must convert to Kelvin by adding to 73 0.15. That gives us 333.15 Kelvin. So we're gonna write that here and then we have the difference in moles of gas and that's going to be from products to reactant. So on our product side we have one mole of ph three and one mole of BCL three which gives us two moles total. We're gonna write two minus And then we have zero moles on of gas on the reactant side. So we're going to say -0 -0 0 Calculations will yield us a final answer of 0.05, two. I hope this helped. And until next time

