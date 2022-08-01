Partial Pressure
Partial Pressure (PGas) is the pressure exerted by an individual gas within a container.
In a container of unreacting gases, total pressure of the container is the sum of the partial pressures of each gas.
Partial Pressure Example 1
Partial Pressure Example 2
Partial Pressure Example 3
A sample of 3.51 g argon and an unknown amount of oxygen are mixed in a container at room temperature. The partial pressure of argon was calculated as 71.0 torr and the partial pressure of oxygen as 188 torr. What is the mass of the oxygen within the container?
