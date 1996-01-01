16. Chemical Equilibrium
Kp and Kc
1
concept
Kp vs Kc
2m
2
example
Kp and Kc Example
2m
3
ProblemProblem
Partial pressures of the following equilibrium mixture at 955 K are: 130 torr methane, 92 torr hydrogen sulfide, 167 torr hydrogen gas and 532 torr carbon disulfide. What is the value of Kc at 955 K?
CH4(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 4 H2(g) + CS2(g)
A
1.1×10–4
B
1.3×10–5
C
8.3×10–3
D
1.0×10–2
4
ProblemProblem
Consider the hypothetical reaction: ? X(g) + 3 Y(g) ⇌ 3 Z(g), where Kp = 1.16 x 10–3 and Kc = 1.3 at 135°C. Find the value of the coefficient of X.
A
5
B
3
C
4
D
2
5
concept
Value of ∆n
2m
6
example
Kp and Kc Example
2m
7
ProblemProblem
For which reaction(s) will Kp = Kc?
a) N2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g)
b) CaCO3(s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO2(g)
c) 2 CH4(g) ⇌ C2H2(g) + 3 H2(g)
d) H2O(g) + CO(g) ⇌ H2(g) + CO2(g)
A
a) only
B
b) only
C
c) only
D
d) only
E
a) and d)
F
b) and c)
8
ProblemProblem
Select the correct choice below for the reaction: PCl5(g) ⇌ PCl3(g) + Cl2(g)
A
Kp = Kc
B
Kp > Kc
C
Kp < Kc
D
Keq = Kp
E
None of the following