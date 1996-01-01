Partial pressures of the following equilibrium mixture at 955 K are: 130 torr methane, 92 torr hydrogen sulfide, 167 torr hydrogen gas and 532 torr carbon disulfide. What is the value of K c at 955 K?

CH 4 (g) + 2 H 2 S(g) ⇌ 4 H 2 (g) + CS 2 (g)