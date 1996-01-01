Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Pseudogout, a condition with symptoms similar to those of
gout (see Problem 126), is caused by the formation of calcium
diphosphate (Ca2P2O7) crystals within tendons, cartilage, and
ligaments. Calcium diphosphate will precipitate out of blood
plasma when diphosphate levels become abnormally high. If
the calcium concentration in blood plasma is 9.2 mg>dL, and
Ksp for calcium diphosphate is 8.64 * 10 - 13, what minimum
concentration of diphosphate results in precipitation?