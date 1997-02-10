17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH of Weak Acids
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH of Weak Acids
1
concept
ICE Charts of Weak Acids
44s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
pH of Weak Acids Example
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example
pH of Weak Acids Example
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
concept
Calculating Percent Ionization
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
pH of Weak Acids Example
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Calculate the [H+] of a 0.50 M solution of methylammonium bromide, CH3NH3Br.
A
0.50 M
B
1.14 × 10−11 M
C
3.37 × 10−6 M
D
2.97 × 10−9 M
7
ProblemProblem
An unknown weak acid has an initial concentration of 0.55 M. What is the pH of the solution if the weak acid also has a pKa of 5.79?
A
0.60
B
6.05
C
3.02
D
5.75