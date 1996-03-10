18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Selective Precipitation
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Selective Precipitation
1
concept
Selective Precipitation
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Selective Precipitation Example
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Solution contains [Cu2+] = 0.035 M, [Sr2+] = 0.054 M, [Al3+] = 0.23 M. Cu2+ can be separated by selective precipitation using NaOH. What is the minimum concentration of NaOH needed to start precipitation of Cu2+? (Ksp = 2.2 × 10−20 of Cu(OH)2).
A
1.57× 10−19 M
B
7.93 × 10−10 M
C
3.96 × 10−10 M
D
1.19 × 10−9 M