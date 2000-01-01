Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Choose a method and enter values:

Method:



Result:

No results yet. Choose a method and enter values.

How to use this calculator

MO (Diatomic)

  • Enter bonding electrons Nb and antibonding electrons Na.
  • We compute BO= NbNa 2 .

Lewis/Resonance (Average bond order)

  • Enter the number of equivalent bonds k (e.g., 3 C–O in CO₃²⁻).
  • Either (a) provide counts of singles/doubles/triples across resonance, or (b) enter the total bond-order units directly.
  • We compute BO per bond = total bond-order units k .

This tool gives idealized textbook values; real molecules can deviate due to delocalization.

Formula & Equation Used

MO (Diatomic):

BO = ( NbNa ) / 2

Average over resonance (equivalent bonds):

BO per bond = ( total bond-order units ) / k

Bond-order units from counts:

total bond-order units = (1 × singles) + (2 × doubles) + (3 × triples)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — MO (Diatomic O₂)

Given MO electron counts: Nb = 10, Na = 6.
BO = (Nb − Na)/2 = (10 − 6)/2 = 2.0

Example 2 — MO (O₂⁺ vs O₂)

O₂ has BO = 2.0. Removing one electron from an antibonding orbital (O₂⁺) decreases Na by 1:
BO = (10 − 5)/2 = 2.5 (half-unit increases/decreases are common with ionization or electron addition).

Example 3 — Resonance Average (CO₃²⁻)

Total bond-order units across the three equivalent C–O bonds = 4 (conceptually “one double + two single” spread over the resonance forms).
BO per C–O = total units / number of equivalent bonds = 4 / 3 = 1.33

Example 4 — Aromatic Ring (Benzene, C₆H₆)

Across the six C–C bonds: 3 “double” (2 each) + 3 “single” (1 each) = 3×2 + 3×1 = 9 bond-order units.
BO per C–C = 9 / 6 = 1.5

Example 5 — No Bond Case (He₂)

MO counts (filled σ1s and σ1s*): Nb = 2, Na = 2 ⇒ BO = (2 − 2)/2 = 0 (no stable bond).

Quick Recipe (counting approach)

Total bond-order units = (1 × #single) + (2 × #double) + (3 × #triple).
If bonds are equivalent (resonance), BO per bond = (total units) / (number of equivalent bonds).

Common Pitfalls

  • Fractional BO is normal for resonance-delocalized bonds (e.g., 1.33, 1.5).
  • For MO problems, be sure which orbital (bonding vs antibonding) gains/loses electrons.
  • Only average over equivalent bonds. Don’t average localized, non-equivalent bonds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do some diatomics have fractional bond orders (e.g., O₂⁺)?

Adding or removing electrons changes the balance of bonding vs. antibonding occupancy, producing half-integer BO values.

Q: In resonance, which bonds are “equivalent”?

Bonds that are symmetry-equivalent (same environment in the resonance hybrid)—e.g., the three C–O bonds in CO₃²⁻ or the six C–C bonds in benzene.

Q: Does bond order equal “number of bonds” exactly?

It’s a useful index (correlates with bond strength and length) but not always an exact integer in delocalized systems.

Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Average Bond Order
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
2 problems
Topic
Jules
Bond Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
7 problems
Topic
Jules
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
4 problems
Topic
Jules
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
4 problems
Topic
Jules
MO Theory: Bond Order
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure - Part 1 of 4
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure - Part 2 of 4
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure - Part 4 of 4
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules