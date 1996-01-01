Lewis Structure Generator

The generator first parses the formula and charge, then counts total valence electrons. For supported Gen Chem examples, it uses a curated preset so the structure, lone pairs, formal charges, expanded-octet notes, and resonance contributors are shown with higher confidence. For other simple formulas, it builds a guided skeleton by choosing a central atom, connecting terminal atoms, distributing lone pairs, and asking you to verify octets and formal charges.

The result area is designed for learning: it shows the structure confidence badge, the reason for the central atom choice, bracketed ion drawings, resonance previews when relevant, an octet/duet status table, and copyable summaries for notes.