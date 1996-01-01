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Lewis Structure Generator

Generate Lewis structures, count valence electrons, calculate formal charges, and learn bonding with step-by-step visuals.

Background

Lewis structures show how valence electrons are arranged as bonds and lone pairs. This generator helps students build structures, check octets, compare formal charges, and recognize resonance for common general chemistry molecules and polyatomic ions.

Generate a Lewis structure

Choose mode

Use guided generator, electron count, formal charge helper, or resonance examples.

Formula input

Best for common Gen Chem structures: H2O, H2S, NH3, PH3, CH4, CCl4, CH2O, CO2, SO2, SO3, NO2-, NO3-, ClO3-, ClO4-, SO4^2-, CO3^2-, O3, BF3, PCl5, SF6, XeF2, XeF4, HCN, and similar formulas. Parentheses such as Ca(OH)2 are not supported yet.

Valence electron count

Formal charge helper

Bond order sum counts a single bond as 1, double bond as 2, and triple bond as 3.

Resonance example

Learning options

Result

No result yet. Enter a formula, then click Generate.

How to use this generator

  • Enter a formula such as CO2, NH3, NO3-, or SO4^2-.
  • Use auto charge detection or choose the charge manually.
  • Click Generate to see valence electron count, bonding layout, lone pairs, formal charges, and octet notes.
  • Use resonance mode for ions and molecules with multiple valid electron arrangements.

How this calculator works

The generator first parses the formula and charge, then counts total valence electrons. For supported Gen Chem examples, it uses a curated preset so the structure, lone pairs, formal charges, expanded-octet notes, and resonance contributors are shown with higher confidence. For other simple formulas, it builds a guided skeleton by choosing a central atom, connecting terminal atoms, distributing lone pairs, and asking you to verify octets and formal charges.

The result area is designed for learning: it shows the structure confidence badge, the reason for the central atom choice, bracketed ion drawings, resonance previews when relevant, an octet/duet status table, and copyable summaries for notes.

Formula & Rules Used

Total valence electrons: add valence electrons for each atom, add electrons for negative charge, subtract electrons for positive charge.

Formal charge: FC = valence − nonbonding electrons − bond order sum.

Octet rule: second-row atoms usually prefer 8 electrons; hydrogen prefers 2 electrons.

Resonance: when multiple valid structures differ only in electron placement, the real structure is represented by resonance contributors.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: CO2

CO2 has 16 valence electrons. Carbon goes in the center, and two C=O double bonds give every atom an octet with formal charges of 0.

Example 2: NH3

NH3 has 8 valence electrons. Nitrogen forms three N–H bonds and keeps one lone pair.

Example 3: NO3-

NO3- has 24 valence electrons. One N=O bond and two N–O bonds can be drawn in three equivalent resonance positions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Lewis structure?

A Lewis structure is a diagram that shows valence electrons as bonds and lone pairs around atoms.

How do I choose the central atom?

Hydrogen is never central. In many simple molecules, the least electronegative non-hydrogen atom is central.

What is formal charge?

Formal charge estimates how electrons are assigned in a Lewis structure and helps compare possible structures.

Why do some structures have resonance?

Resonance occurs when the same atoms can be connected with equivalent electron arrangements that differ only in bond and lone-pair placement.

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