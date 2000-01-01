Chemical Name ⇄ Formula Calculator

Convert between a chemical name and its formula. Supports ionic, covalent (prefix), binary acids, oxoacids, hydrates, and common polyatomic ions. Includes step-by-step logic and an optional element-count chart.

Background

Naming depends on compound class. Ionic names use cation + anion (Roman numerals for variable-charge metals). Covalent names use Greek prefixes. Binary acids follow hydro-…-ic acid; oxoacids follow …ate→…ic and …ite→…ous. Hydrates append • nH₂O as n-hydrate.