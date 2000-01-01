Chemical Name ⇄ Formula Calculator
Convert between a chemical name and its formula. Supports ionic, covalent (prefix), binary acids, oxoacids, hydrates, and common polyatomic ions. Includes step-by-step logic and an optional element-count chart.
Background
Naming depends on compound class. Ionic names use cation + anion (Roman numerals for variable-charge metals). Covalent names use Greek prefixes. Binary acids follow hydro-…-ic acid; oxoacids follow …ate→…ic and …ite→…ous. Hydrates append • nH₂O as n-hydrate.
How to use this calculator
- Input: Type either a chemical name or a formula. We auto-detect and convert the other way.
- Classes: Supports ionic, covalent (prefix), binary acids (hydro-…-ic), oxoacids (…ate→…ic / …ite→…ous), and hydrates (• nH₂O).
- Transition metals: Adds Roman numerals when determinable from charge balance.
- Polyatomic ions: Recognizes a comprehensive set in both directions.
Formula & Equation Used
Ionic: name = cation [+ Roman numeral if variable] + anion (ide or polyatomic name). Stoichiometry from charge balance.
Covalent: name = (Greek prefix) + element + (Greek prefix) + element root + “ide”. No “mono” on the first element.
Binary acids: hydro + anion root + “ic acid” (HCl → hydrochloric acid).
Oxoacids: oxyanion “ate” → “ic acid”, “ite” → “ous acid” (e.g., nitrate → nitric acid; nitrite → nitrous acid).
Hydrates: “• nH₂O” → “n-hydrate” (mono-, di-, tri-, …, deca-).
Examples
FeCl₃ → iron(III) chloride
Cl is −1; three chlorides require Fe at +3 → iron(III) chloride.
dinitrogen monoxide → N₂O
di- (2) and mono- (1) → N₂O. No “mono” on first element.
HNO₃ → nitric acid
Nitrate → nitric acid (ate → ic).
CuSO₄·5H₂O → copper(II) sulfate pentahydrate
SO₄ is 2− → Cu²⁺; five waters → pentahydrate.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How do you decide ionic vs covalent?
Metal (or polyatomic cation) + nonmetal/polyatomic anion → ionic. Nonmetal + nonmetal → covalent with prefixes.
Q: When do I use Roman numerals?
For metals with variable oxidation states (e.g., iron(II)/iron(III)). We infer from charge balance when possible.
Q: How are acids named?
Binary acids: hydro + root + ic acid (HCl → hydrochloric acid). Oxoacids: oxyanion ate→ic, ite→ous (HNO₃ nitric acid; HNO₂ nitrous acid).
Q: What about hydrates?
Use a centered dot and prefix: CuSO₄·5H₂O → copper(II) sulfate pentahydrate.