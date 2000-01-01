Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Input: Type either a chemical name or a formula. We auto-detect and convert the other way.
  • Classes: Supports ionic, covalent (prefix), binary acids (hydro-…-ic), oxoacids (…ate→…ic / …ite→…ous), and hydrates (• nH₂O).
  • Transition metals: Adds Roman numerals when determinable from charge balance.
  • Polyatomic ions: Recognizes a comprehensive set in both directions.

Formula & Equation Used

Ionic: name = cation [+ Roman numeral if variable] + anion (ide or polyatomic name). Stoichiometry from charge balance.

Covalent: name = (Greek prefix) + element + (Greek prefix) + element root + “ide”. No “mono” on the first element.

Binary acids: hydro + anion root + “ic acid” (HCl → hydrochloric acid).

Oxoacids: oxyanion “ate” → “ic acid”, “ite” → “ous acid” (e.g., nitrate → nitric acid; nitrite → nitrous acid).

Hydrates: “• nH₂O” → “n-hydrate” (mono-, di-, tri-, …, deca-).

Examples

FeCl₃ → iron(III) chloride

Cl is −1; three chlorides require Fe at +3 → iron(III) chloride.

dinitrogen monoxide → N₂O

di- (2) and mono- (1) → N₂O. No “mono” on first element.

HNO₃ → nitric acid

Nitrate → nitric acid (ate → ic).

CuSO₄·5H₂O → copper(II) sulfate pentahydrate

SO₄ is 2− → Cu²⁺; five waters → pentahydrate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do you decide ionic vs covalent?

Metal (or polyatomic cation) + nonmetal/polyatomic anion → ionic. Nonmetal + nonmetal → covalent with prefixes.

Q: When do I use Roman numerals?

For metals with variable oxidation states (e.g., iron(II)/iron(III)). We infer from charge balance when possible.

Q: How are acids named?

Binary acids: hydro + root + ic acid (HCl → hydrochloric acid). Oxoacids: oxyanion ate→ic, ite→ous (HNO₃ nitric acid; HNO₂ nitrous acid).

Q: What about hydrates?

Use a centered dot and prefix: CuSO₄·5H₂O → copper(II) sulfate pentahydrate.

