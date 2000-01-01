Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • If you know moles: enter n and V → M = n / V.
  • If you know mass: enter m and molar mass M, plus V → n = m / M → M = n / V.
  • Units: volume is converted to liters; molarity is mol·L⁻¹.

Formula & Equation Used

Molarity: M = n / V

Moles from mass: n = m / M

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 5.00 g NaCl in 250 mL

M(NaCl) ≈ 58.44 g·mol⁻¹ → n = 5.00 / 58.44 = 0.0856 mol; V = 0.250 L → M = 0.342 mol·L⁻¹.

Example 2 — 0.100 mol in 100 mL

V = 0.100 L → M = 0.100 / 0.100 = 1.00 mol·L⁻¹.

Example 3 — 18.015 g H₂O in 500 mL

M(H₂O) = 18.015 g·mol⁻¹ → n = 18.015 / 18.015 = 1.000 mol; V = 0.500 L → M = 2.00 mol·L⁻¹.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I enter volume in mL?

Yes. We convert mL to L automatically.

Q: Do I need moles?

No. You can give mass and molar mass to compute moles first.

Q: What does “Round to sensible significant figures” do?

It reports values to ~3 significant figures (switching to scientific notation for very small/large numbers).

