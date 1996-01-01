19. Chemical Thermodynamics
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to Trouton's rule, all liquids have a roughly constant ratio between their molar heat of vaporization and normal boiling point (measured in kelvin): ΔHvap/Tbp = 88 J/(K·mol)
Why do liquids have the same ΔHvap/Tbp value?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Liquids have the same ΔHvap/Tbp value because they have similar ΔSvap values during vaporization.
B
Liquids have the same ΔHvap/Tbp value because they have similar ΔSfus values during fusion.
C
Liquids have the same ΔHvap/Tbp value because they have similar ΔSform values during formation.
D
Liquids have the same ΔHvap/Tbp value because they have similar ΔScomb values during combustion.
E
All of the above