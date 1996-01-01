3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the formula of the ionic compound formed from the following pairs:
i) silver and iodine
ii) potassium and sulfur
iii) aluminum and oxygen
iv) magnesium and nitrogen
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) AgI; ii) K2S; iii) Al2O3; iv) Mg3N2
B
i) AgI; ii) KS; iii) Al3O2; iv) MgN2
C
i) Ag2I; ii) KS2; iii) Al4O3; iv) MgN
D
i) AgI; ii) K3S; iii) Al2O5; iv) Mg5N