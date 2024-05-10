16. Chemical Equilibrium
Equilibrium Constant Calculations
Equilibrium Constant Calculations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following data at 1500 K:
Fe2O3(s) ⇌ 2 Fe(l) + 3/2 O2(g); K1 = 5.0 x 10-18
Fe3O4(s) ⇌ 3 Fe(l) + 2 O2(g); K2 = 7.0 x 10-22
Calculate the equilibrium constant at the same temperature for the reaction 2 Fe3O4(s) + 1/2 O2(g) ⇌ 3 Fe2O3(s).
