A p-n junction in a photovoltaic cell turns solar light into electrical current. The wavelength of maximum sun intensity at the Earth's surface would be matched to the band-gap energy of an ideal semiconductor. Which semiconductor among the following absorbs at a wavelength that corresponds to the maximum solar intensity(λ=500 nm)? CdS semiconductor (band-gap energy = 241 kJ/mol) or GaAs semiconductor (band-gap energy = 138 kJ/mol)