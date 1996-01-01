8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tree absorbs approximately 25 kg of CO2 per year. Calculate the average energy stored by photosynthesis in a tree per year assuming that all this carbon is converted into glucose.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.78x104 kJ
B
3.45x104 kJ
C
1.51x105 kJ
D
2.65x105 kJ