18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the most correct statement about the common-ion effect.
Choose the most correct statement about the common-ion effect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The common-ion effect is not applicable to unusual ions such as Cr2O72–.
B
For a salt MX, the addition of X– or any other ion will affect the solubility of MX in the same way.
C
The presence of M+ or X– ions in a solution will decrease the solubility of the salt MX in that solution.
D
The addition of common ions will change the equilibrium constant for the dissolution of an ionic solid in water.