19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a system that contains Br2(s). The normal freezing point of Br2(s) is –7.2°C. Identify the conditions in which Br2(s) will melt reversibly.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Br2(s) will melt reversibly at P = 1.0 atm and T = –7.2°C.
B
Br2(s) will melt reversibly at P = 1.0 atm and T > 7.2°C.
C
Br2(s) will melt reversibly at P = 1.0 atm and T < –7.2°C.