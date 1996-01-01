8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Define the standard state of elements and explain why their ∆H°f is always equal to zero.
A
The standard state of an element is its most stable form at 0°C and 1 atm pressure. The ΔH°f of an element is equal to zero because it is set as zero to make calculations easier.
B
The standard state of an element is its most stable form at 25°C and 1 atm pressure. The ΔH°f of an element is equal to zero because the element is already in its standard state and the enthalpy change from itself is equal to zero.
C
The standard state of an element is its most stable form at 0°C and 1 atm pressure. The ΔH°f of an element is equal to zero because the element is already in its standard state and the enthalpy change from itself is equal to zero.
D
The standard state of an element is its most stable form at 25°C and 1 atm pressure. The ΔH°f of an element is equal to zero because it is set as zero to make calculations easier.