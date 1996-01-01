At 298 K, the equilibrium constant K c when A forms a dimer, B, in a benzene solution is 2.40×102.

2A ⇌ B; Kc = 2.40×102 at 298 K

Determine the osmotic pressure of the solution at 298 K if 0.100 mol of pure A is dissolved in enough benzene to produce 500 mL of solution.