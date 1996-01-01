16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, the equilibrium constant Kc when A forms a dimer, B, in a benzene solution is 2.40×102.
2A ⇌ B; Kc = 2.40×102 at 298 K
Determine the osmotic pressure of the solution at 298 K if 0.100 mol of pure A is dissolved in enough benzene to produce 500 mL of solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.68 atm
B
1.34 atm
C
3.05 atm
D
3.85 atm