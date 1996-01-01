3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Molecular Formula
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using mass spectrometry, the molecular weight of an organic compound was determined to be 84.068748. Identify whether the molecular formula of the compound is C5H8O, C4H8N2, or C6H12. Use the following masses: 1H = 1.007825, 12C = 12.000000, 14N = 14.003074, and 16O = 15.994915.
Using mass spectrometry, the molecular weight of an organic compound was determined to be 84.068748. Identify whether the molecular formula of the compound is C5H8O, C4H8N2, or C6H12. Use the following masses: 1H = 1.007825, 12C = 12.000000, 14N = 14.003074, and 16O = 15.994915.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molecular formula of the compound is C5H8O.
B
The molecular formula of the compound is C4H8N2.
C
The molecular formula of the compound is C6H12.