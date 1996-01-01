Using mass spectrometry, the molecular weight of an organic compound was determined to be 84.068748. Identify whether the molecular formula of the compound is C 5 H 8 O, C 4 H 8 N 2 , or C 6 H 12 . Use the following masses: 1H = 1.007825, 12C = 12.000000, 14N = 14.003074, and 16O = 15.994915.