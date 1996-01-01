9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a carbonyl bond (C=O) absorbs 20.54 kJ/mol of energy, it jumps from low energy to a high-energy vibrational state. Calculate the longest wavelength of light that a carbonyl bond must be irradiated to bring it to the high-energy vibrational state and determine where this lies in the electromagnetic spectrum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.828×10–6 m → infrared light
B
5.828×10–6 m → ultraviolet light
C
5.828×10–6 m → visible light
D
5.828×10–6 m → microwave