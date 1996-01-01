8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diver 10.0 m underwater breathes and their lungs expand by approximately 0.48 L. If the external pressure underwater is 2.0 atm, calculate the work (in J) done during the expansion of the lungs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–170 J
B
–99 J
C
–106 J
D
–97 J