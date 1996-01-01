2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
2. Atoms & Elements Law of Multiple Proportions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen (14.007) has an atomic weight that is roughly 14 times more than hydrogen (1.008). Using the following data, give the potential formulas for diazane, triazene, and hexazane
Nitrogen (14.007) has an atomic weight that is roughly 14 times more than hydrogen (1.008). Using the following data, give the potential formulas for diazane, triazene, and hexazane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Diazane: NH2
Triazene: NH3
Hexazane: NH6
Triazene: NH3
Hexazane: NH6
B
Diazane: NH2
Triazene: NH
Hexazane: N3H4
Triazene: NH
Hexazane: N3H4
C
Diazane: N2H
Triazene: N3H
Hexazane: N4H3
Triazene: N3H
Hexazane: N4H3
D
Diazane: NH2
Triazene: NH3
Hexazane: N4H3
Triazene: NH3
Hexazane: N4H3