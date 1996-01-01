6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.350 g sample of a certain semimetal M heated in air yielded the matching oxide M2O3. The reaction needed 7.67 mL of 0.125 M Cr2O72− when the oxide was dissolved in aqueous acid and titrated with K2Cr2O7. The unbalanced equation for the titration is H3MO3(aq) + Cr2O72−(aq) → H3MO4(aq) + Cr3+(aq) (in acid).
How many moles of semimetal were present in the initial 0.350 g sample and how many moles of oxide were formed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.59×10−4 mol M
4.79×10−4 mol M2O3
4.79×10−4 mol M2O3
B
1.44×10−3 mol M
2.88×10−3 mol M2O3
2.88×10−3 mol M2O3
C
4.79×10−4 mol M
9.59×10−4 mol M2O3
9.59×10−4 mol M2O3
D
2.88×10−3 mol M
1.44×10−3 mol M2O3
1.44×10−3 mol M2O3