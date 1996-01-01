20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Will Ag metal dissolve in 1 M HNO3? If yes, write the balanced redox reaction that occurs upon dissolving the metal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NO3–(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 3 Ag(s) → NO(g) + 2 H2O(l) + 3 Ag+(aq)
B
NO3–(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 3 Ag(s) + 3 e– → NO(g) + 2 H2O(l) + 3 Ag+(aq) + e–
C
NO3–(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + Ag(s) + 3 e– → NO(g) + 2 H2O(l) + Ag+(aq) + e–
D
NO3–(aq) + H+(aq) + 3 Ag(s) → NO(g) + H2O(l) + 3 Ag+(aq)
E
No, Ag metal will not dissolve in 1 M HNO3.