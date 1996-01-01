15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the rate-determining step for a reaction with the following mechanism and potential energy profile.
J + KL → JK + L
JK + M → J + KM
What is the rate law for the overall reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rate = k[J][KL]
B
rate = k[JK][L]
C
rate = k[JK][M]
D
rate = k[J][KM]