12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Bond Angles
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the variation of the Cl—X—Cl bond angles of NCl3, PCl3, and AsCl3 from ideal values. Explain. (Hint: The electronegativity of the center atom affects the size of the electron pair domain.)
Arrange the variation of the Cl—X—Cl bond angles of NCl3, PCl3, and AsCl3 from ideal values. Explain. (Hint: The electronegativity of the center atom affects the size of the electron pair domain.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NCl3 > PCl3 > AsCl3; because the deviation of the bond angles increases as electronegativity of the central atom increases.
B
AsCl3 > PCl3 > NCl3; because the deviation of the bond angles increases as electronegativity of the central atom decreases.
C
NCl3 > PCl3 > AsCl3; because the deviation of the bond angles increases as electronegativity of the central atom decreases.
D
AsCl3 > NCl3 > PCl3; because the deviation of the bond angles increases as electronegativity of the central atom increases.